DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 136.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

