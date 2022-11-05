Assetmark Inc. Has $29,000 Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $961.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.97 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 90.85%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

