DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,600 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sony Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE SONY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

