Assetmark Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 395.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

PYCR opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

