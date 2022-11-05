DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,563 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.