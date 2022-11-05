DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,704,712.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

