Contrasting International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $620.43 million 5.06 $253.92 million N/A N/A Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.36 $376.91 million $4.99 10.37

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

International Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for International Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameris Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 38.17% 10.06% 1.39% Ameris Bancorp 31.01% 10.85% 1.39%

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collection, notary public, escrow, drive up and walk up facilities, and other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 28, 2022, the company had 170 branch facilities and 263 ATMs serving 76 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Laredo, Texas.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

