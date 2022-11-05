Mark E. Jr. Jones Sells 13,931 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $567,131.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark E. Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 42 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,680.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $36.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,661.66 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
