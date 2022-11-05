Reviewing Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) & Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV)

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Olympic Steel and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olympic Steel $2.31 billion 0.14 $121.05 million $12.52 2.32 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.71 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Olympic Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olympic Steel 5.35% 34.19% 14.80% Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Olympic Steel and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olympic Steel and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olympic Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Olympic Steel beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Rating)

Olympic Steel, Inc. engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts. The Specialty Metals Flat Products segment consists of processed aluminum and stainless flat-rolled sheet and coil products, flat bar products, and fabricated parts. The Tubular and Pipe Products segment covers metal tubing, pipes, bars, valves, and fittings and fabricated pressure parts. The company was founded by Sol Siegal and Sam Sigel in 1954 and is headquartered in Highland Hills, OH.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.