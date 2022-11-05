Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $219.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $227.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.50.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.