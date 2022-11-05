Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) CMO Karen M. Jones Sells 11,666 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

