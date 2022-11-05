Financial Review: Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) versus NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Prothena and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena 0 1 4 0 2.80 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Prothena currently has a consensus target price of $76.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.03%. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,860.40%. Given NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovaBay Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Prothena.

Prothena has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prothena and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena $200.58 million 12.76 $66.97 million ($0.24) -227.33 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $8.42 million 0.78 -$5.82 million ($0.11) -0.92

Prothena has higher revenue and earnings than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Prothena and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena -1.03% -0.33% -0.25% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -46.42% -36.85% -22.84%

Summary

Prothena beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its discovery and preclinical programs include PRX012 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual Aß-Tau vaccine for the treatment and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. Prothena Corporation plc has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein; and a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop antibodies. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, SPF, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through retailers, digital beauty channels, and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

