Insider Selling: Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) EVP Sells $1,365,818.08 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $89.37.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

