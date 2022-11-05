FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Reduced by Analyst

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $9.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.89. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Global Payments Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPN. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13,078.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 264,976 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

