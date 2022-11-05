Critical Contrast: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) versus GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yandex and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 1 0 3.00 GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yandex presently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 288.07%. GAN has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.47%. Given Yandex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than GAN.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Yandex has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Yandex and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -2.62% 3.44% 1.85% GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.3% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Yandex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yandex and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $4.79 billion 1.43 -$197.40 million ($0.46) -41.17 GAN $125.43 million 0.54 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -1.13

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yandex beats GAN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it engages in the digital advertising, ride-hailing, on-demand video, auto classifieds, maps and navigation, and smart speakers. Further, the company operates subscription loyalty program, Yandex.Plus; and develops FinTech offerings to integrate payment and financial services across its services. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

