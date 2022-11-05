Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $86.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. Voya Financial has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

