Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $49.50

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

