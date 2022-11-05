Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WHG opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

