Robert W. Baird Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $96.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Workiva Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of WK opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.48. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $163.44.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.47%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

