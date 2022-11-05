Truist Financial Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $80.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Workiva Stock Down 1.8 %

WK stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $163.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 240.47% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

