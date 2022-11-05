Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,296,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,507,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 371,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 418,787 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

