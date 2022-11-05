Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 38.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 56,191 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 162.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.