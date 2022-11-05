Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,441,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.