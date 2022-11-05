Citigroup Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $116.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $119.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

