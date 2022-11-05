Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $128.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 180,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

