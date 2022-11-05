Citigroup Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $109.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XYL. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after buying an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

