Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $114.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XYL. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.40.

Xylem stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

