StockNews.com Downgrades CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Hold

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $11.21 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCivic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.