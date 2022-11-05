Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $279,356.22 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,723,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,712,969.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

