Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $279,356.22 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,723,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,712,969.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40.
- On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $273,725.50.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74.
- On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.
- On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.
- On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. UBS Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.