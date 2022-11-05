Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $95.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.40.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0 %

XYL stock opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

