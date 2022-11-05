Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

About Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,441,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

