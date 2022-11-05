Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
