Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells $39,091.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,700 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $39,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 765,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,094.08.

On Friday, September 30th, Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,044.76.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $348.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.