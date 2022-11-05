Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.
  • On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
  • On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 25.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.