Mohit Singh Sells 8,500 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,536.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.
- On Monday, October 10th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $69,870.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $77,095.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $82,960.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $135,915.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $226,100.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $258,187.50.
QuantumScape Price Performance
QuantumScape stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 25.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,120.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 47.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
