Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.50

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.50 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 3715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

