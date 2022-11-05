PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.55

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

PAR Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $680.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Further Reading

