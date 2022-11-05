Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,397 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,973.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Toast Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $62.69.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TOST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
