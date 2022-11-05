Christopher P. Comparato Sells 2,397 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,973.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toast Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

