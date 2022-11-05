Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $77,260.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of WOLF opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
