Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Director Purchases $77,260.00 in Stock

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WOLF opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 54.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $590,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolfspeed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.