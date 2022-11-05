Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $76,424,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 359,558 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,202,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 149,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Ping Identity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

