Axcella Health’s (AXLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

AXLA has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,658,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

