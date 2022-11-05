Royce & Associates LP Acquires 1,087 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,579 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.57% of Zumiez worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $433.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

