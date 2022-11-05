Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.08

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 4598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.