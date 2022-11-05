Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.
Edison International stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.00.
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
