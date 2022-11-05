Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

ChampionX stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

