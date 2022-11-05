Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target Raised to €9.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($12.80) to €11.50 ($11.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.