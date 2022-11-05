Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Price Target Raised to €9.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.00) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €12.80 ($12.80) to €11.50 ($11.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

