Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) PT Raised to $57.00 at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVNW. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

Insider Activity

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,166.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2,982.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

