Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,436 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Juho Parkkinen sold 291 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $3,576.39.

On Monday, September 26th, Juho Parkkinen sold 265 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $3,466.20.

On Friday, September 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 485 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $6,305.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 441 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $6,090.21.

On Friday, September 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,236,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.