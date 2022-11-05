Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Performance

TGI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 88.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.