StockNews.com Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of ESPR opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

