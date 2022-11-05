Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.86% of Flexsteel Industries worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.42 million. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLXS. TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

