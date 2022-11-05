Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $50,505.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TRDA stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Further Reading
