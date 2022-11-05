Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $50,505.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $50,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,056.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $932,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

